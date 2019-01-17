Mental health awareness event to be held

A ‘Mind Yer Noggin’ mental health awareness evening will be staged at Larne Rugby Club tomorrow.

The event, starting at 7.30pm, is open to anyone from school Year 8 and over.

It is free admission and light refreshments will be available.

There will be experienced speakers in the world of mental health and it should be a very interesting and informative evening.

The move comes as members of Larne Ladies Rugby teams have been involved in a ‘Noggin‘ fundraiser with the aim of improving mental health awareness.

Noggin are a community company who aim to raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing through sport.

Noggin hats in the Larne colours will be on sale at £15 each, with money raised going to support the worthy cause.