Two men have been arrested this morning (Wednesday 20 December) on suspicion of a number of offences, including burglary and robbery.

The men, aged 22 and 36, were arrested in the Ballymena area by Detectives from Criminal Investigation Branch as part of an investigation into a series of domestic and commercial burglaries and a robbery carried out in the Ballymena and Larne areas between the 13th and 17th June 2017.

The suspects remain in police custody at this time.