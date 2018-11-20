Member of public alerted police to prowler

A man was arrested during the early hours of Monday morning at a building site at Old Belfast Road in Larne.

Police said that they were alerted by an “eagle-eyed member of the public” at 3.00 am.

A spokesperson for PSNI Larne said that the suspect was taken to Antrim Police Station for questioning.

The spokeserson added: “You know what looks out of place in your street or development. Ask yourself who is that and why is that here, if you aren’t sure and have that gut feeling, give us a call on 101.”