Meeting to address social issues in Larne

East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs has welcomed news that ‘Redeeming Our Communities’ will be having a ‘ROC Conversation’ in Larne, on Tuesday May 28, at Larne High School.

The initiative is aimed at tackling social issues.

A similar event took place in Carrick recently supported by Mid and East Antrim Policing and District Partnership and borough council.

An action group has since been formed.

ROC is a national faith-based community engagement charity meeting a range of social needs across the UK.

Their mission of ‘empowering people of goodwill’ is to work together for safer, stronger communities’ underlines all that they do.

ROC works in partnership with churches, statutory agencies, community groups, charities, faith-based groups and residents to “transform communities in innovative and meaningful ways”.

Mr. Beggs said: “I met ROC and their local worker Keeva Watson, at Stormont, last year and started a conversation about bringing Redeeming Our Communities to the East Antrim area. I had a number of meetings with Keeva and I am glad that they have delivered local conversations.

“The idea of ROC is to bring together those who live, work and serve in the local community to celebrate the good work that is already taking place. “Between the group, we then determine where any gaps in provision may be and then see what each person can offer to bridge the gap. The conversation should lead to action and positive change in the local community.”