A public meeting over plans for Blackhead Path will take place later this month.

Organised by Blackhead Path Preservation Society, it will be held on Thursday, August 23 at Whitehead Methodist Church Hall (7:30pm sharp).

It comes after further subsidence caused the closure of a section of the path last week.

Members of the public will be given the opportunity to view a presentation on path plans and to discuss these with council officials and elected representatives.