MEA Flower Show and Summer Fair

The fourth annual Mid and East Antrim Flower Show and Summer Fair will be held this Saturday (August 18) at Larne Market Yard.

Hosted by broadcaster Barra Best, the show will include a wide range of categories including cut flowers, pot plants, vegetables, flower arrangement, and home industry.

There is also a junior section for those under 16 which includes the ‘no bake tray bake’, cupcakes, and floral art categories.

The flower arrangement challenge for adults is to create displays on the themes of ‘Blooming Marvellous’, ‘Along the Hedgerow’ or ‘Nature’s Jewels’. There are also the Monster Veg and Novelty Veg categories.

Competing in the Flower Show is free, no matter how many categories you enter, and is suitable for both experts and complete beginners.

As well as the show, there will be a Summer Fair on site from 1pm to 4pm.

Activities will include fairground games, scarecrow making, street theatre, face painting, petting farm, and practical workshops, including nest box building and flower arranging, food, music, and more.