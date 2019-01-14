McDermott announces candidacy for Carrick Castle ward

Carrick man John McDermott has been nominated by the Ulster Unionist Party as a candidate in the forthcoming local council election.

Mr. McDermott was a candidate in the Carrick Castle ward by-election in October for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council when the seat became vacant following the death of Independent councillor Jim Brown in August.

Mr. McDermott polled 668 first preference votes in this election.

He said: “I have again been asked to stand in the forthcoming local council elections representing the Ulster Unionist Party in Carrick Castle DEA in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

“I am honoured and proud to accept the nomination.”