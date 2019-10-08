Mayoral reception for Larne Drama Circle

Larne Drama Circle members have attended a reception in the Mayor’s Parlour in celebration of their 70th anniversary.

Some members received presentations for over 50 and over 25 years membership of the Circle - an amazing achievement as they are all still active members.

Members Michael Lawson, Margaret Steward, Nella Buckley, Audrey Meban and David Steward who have all been members of Larne Drama Circle for over 50 years'(Pictures kindly submitted)

It was back in May, 1949, that a group of enthusiasts met in Ross’s Café at the top of Larne’s Main Street to discuss the

possibility of forming a new Drama Club in the town. A public meeting confirmed the idea and Larne Drama Circle was officially established.

The new society met weekly in the old King’s Arms Hotel until October, 1952, when they moved to the Carnegie Library, where the first floor room had become vacant.

Seventy years on this is still the Clubroom and, from September until March each year, members gather for Thursday night readings, workshops and visits from other drama groups - over 800 plays have been read.

Larne Drama Circle (1949 - 2019) celebrates 70 years with a visit to the Mayor's Parlour

New members are always welcome to their weekly meetings in Larne Museum and Arts Centre.