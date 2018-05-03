Mayor throws down green gauntlet to Ballymena

Residents are urged to play their part as Mid and East Antrim bids for further Britain in Bloom glory.

To coincide with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) National Gardening Week, the Mayor , Cllr Paul Reid, has officially launched the 2018 Mid and East Antrim in Bloom campaign and community competition.

Mr Reid said: “Mid and East Antrim has established a reputation as an award winning borough thanks to our In Bloom campaign which encourages everyone who lives here to think about their local environment and how flowers, plants and gardens can enhance it for people and wildlife.

“There are many ways to help, for example, filling a hanging basket, sowing wildflower seeds or installing a nest box - there is something for everyone to do to ensure our borough looks its best. By actively supporting our In Bloom campaign and competitions residents not only brighten our borough but enable our towns and villages to go on to achieve success in Ulster in Bloom and Britain in Bloom awards.

“At the 2017 Britain in Bloom Awards, Ballymena and Cullybackey both won a Silver Gilt. Ballymena will be competing in the RHS competition again this summer and we are hoping to bring home the Gold. Mid and East Antrim also blossomed at the 2017 Ulster in Bloom Awards winning 12 in total, winning in four categories.

“If you’re not green fingered yourself, why not consider nominating a neighbour’s garden and other properties that you think are attractive and deserve recognition?”

There are 10 community competitions with great prizes in each. They include Best Kept Front Garden, Best Kept Allotment Garden, Best Kept Commercial Premises, Best Kept Community Planting Scheme and the Gardening for Wildlife Award.

There are also four competitions specifically for our young horticulturalists, the Painting Competition, Poetry Competition, Best School Gardening Project and Tallest Sunflower Competition.

For more information go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/inbloom