Mayor’s reception in honour of Larne footballing legend

Northern Ireland international footballer Julie Nelson’s remarkable career has been celebrated with a special mayor’s reception in Mid and East Antrim.

Earlier this year, the Larne woman reached the special milestone of 100 caps for her country.

Julie Nelson displays some of her caps to mayor Cllr. Lindsay Millar.

To mark the achievement, Julie and her family were hosted by Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr. Lindsay Millar.

The mayor said: “We are all so proud of Julie and her achievements. To win 100 caps for Northern Ireland is simply incredible and she is a brilliant role model for our young people.

“It was lovely to welcome Julie and her family to the mayor’s parlour to congratulate her personally and spend time hearing about her career.

“I feel passionately about encouraging people to become involved in sport, and as a council, we consistently promote and develop all types of sporting and fitness activities.

“Julie’s achievements can inspire future generations in our borough to get involved in sport and succeed at the very highest level.”