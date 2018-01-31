Mayor backs Broughshane and Glenarm’s bids for Channel 4’s Village of the Year title

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has backed Broughshane and Glenarm’s bids to be crowned Village of the Year on a hit Channel 4 show.

The series, presented by Penelope Keith, features 76 villages from around the UK, who compete weekly for the chance to go through to the grand final on Saturday, February 10.

The judges’ visit to Glenarm was broadcast on Tuesday and is available to view on All 4.

Broughshane, renowned as the Garden Village of Ulster, will be showcased to a national audience on Friday, when the programme airs at 3pm.

The overall winner will be named the UK’s best village, as well as receiving a cash prize of £10,000 to fund community work.

Mid and East Antrim’s First Citizen, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “Congratulations to all of those in Broughshane and Glenarm whose hard work has seen the villages rightfully recognised as among the UK’s most stunning.

“The judges visited before Christmas and were understandably very impressed by the incredible efforts of the community volunteers.

“This week our villages will be shown on Channel 4’s Village of the Year, with a place in the semi-final of the competition up for grabs.

“I encourage all our residents and people from across Northern Ireland to tune in and get right behind the villages’ bids.

“Broughshane and Glenarm have established reputations as multi-award winning villages over the years and are rapidly attracting visitors from all around the world.

“Success in this illustrious competition would be further deserved recognition of the sterling efforts of all those who work incredibly hard to ensure Broughshane and Glenarm look blooming beautiful all year round.

“Special thank you to both communities and the volunteers, who have shown true leadership and unwavering civic pride.”