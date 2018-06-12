Matthew is 'role model' for older people

A Larne man's contribution to his community has been recognised with a BEM in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Matthew Ritchie, from the Craigyhill area, received the accolade for services to older people.

Matt Ritchie (2nd left) is pictured with his brother John (left) Liam Kelly and Barbara Gilchrist from Good Morning Larne. INLT 24-004-PSB

Mr Ritchie was instrumental in the founding of Good Morning Larne, the telephone befriending charity for older and vulnerable people.

The local man began by recruiting volunteers and taking referrals for new clients to the service following his retirement in 2006.

Speaking of his delight at the honour, Mr Ritchie said: “It was real shock when I got the letter, I thought someone was winding me up! But I’m very pleased.

“It’s nice to know all the volunteers at Good Morning Larne are being recognised as well - anything that gives the service a boost.”

Good Morning Larne provides over 12,000 befriending calls each year, in addition to home and hospital visits and hosting social activities.

“It’s been something that has kept me active and filled a void after I retired,” added Mr Ritchie, 76.

A spokesperson for Good Morning Larne added: “Matt has been a long-standing, supportive and loyal friend to the hundreds of older people that have been supported over the last 12 years. He has always advocated the importance of older people staying socially connected.

"He continues to be an excellent role model to all senior citizens."