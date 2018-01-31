Masterchef critic visits east Antrim

Masterchef critic Charles Campion has been casting his eye over the borough’s leading food producers while on a trip to Mid and East Antrim this week.

The prominent food writer and restaurant critic visited a number of local food businesses on Monday, including Ann’s Pantry in Larne.

Mr Campion visited a number of companies lined up by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Economic Development team as part of a strategic commitment to support the profitable growth of food and drink companies in the council area.

He was joined on his visit to the businesses with Food NI, the industry’s marketing body, to discuss their business plans and to explore opportunities for them to grow their business in Northern Ireland and especially in external markets such as Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

﻿As a lover of inventive chefs, locally sourced ingredients and freshly cooked food, Mr Campion has a successful track record in advising food producers and restaurants on the steps they need to take to improve business in key areas such as production, sourcing ingredients, promotion and marketing.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr. Paul Reid said: “We are delighted to host this visit to the area by such a respected and knowledgeable food industry expert.”

Mr Campion also hosted a presentation on food trends and innovations in the industry at an event organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council at Ballygalley Castle Hotel on Tuesday.