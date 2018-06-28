Man taken to hospital after paraglider 'falls from air' in Ballycarry

A male patient was taken to hospital after an incident involving a paraglider in Ballycarry last night.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: "NIAS received a 999 call at 9:31pm on Wednesday, June 27 following reports that a paraglider had fallen from the air near Bellahill Road, Ballycarry.

"NIAS dispatched an A&E crew and a BASICS Doctor to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one male patient was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital for further treatment."