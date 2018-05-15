Man suffers 'puncture-type wounds' after Larne attack

Police are appealing for information after a man in his 20s was injured during an attack in Larne.

It follows a report that last night (Monday, May 14) a number of masked men forced their way into a property in the Upper Waterloo Road area armed with what were described as "bats with nails in them".

Inspector Trevor Atkinson said: “At around 10:40pm, we received a report that man in his 20s was assaulted by the men inside the property. He suffered a number of puncture-type wounds to his body and arms and was treated at the scene by NIAS before he was taken to hospital.

“Anyone with information about this or who may be able to help identify the perpetrators should contact detectives in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1549 of 14/05/18. Detectives would particularly like to hear from anyone who was driving in the Boyne Square area who may have ‘dash cam’ recordings.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 percent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”