Man stole £2.98 worth of items to ‘feed himself’, court told

A man who took a box of Coco Pops and two tins of Lucozade from a shop in Larne had no money and was “stealing to feed himself” a solicitor said.

Stephen Devenney (33), formerly of the Simon Community at Curran Road, Larne, and now living in similar accommodation in Coleraine, took the items on December 5 last year.

He had a previous record.

The total cost of the three items belonging to B&M was £2.98.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 11, he pleaded guilty and he was given an 18 months conditional discharge.