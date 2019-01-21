Man in custody over suspected Whitehead taser incident

A man was arrested on suspicion of carrying a taser device in Whitehead on Saturday night.
Police were alerted by several calls from concerned members of the public.
A spokesperson for PSNI Larne said: “Officers from the Local Policing Team were sent to the area and made a number of local enquiries which led to the identification of a suspect and the recovery of a taser.
“One male has been arrested and is currently in custody.
“We would like to thank everyone who made contact with us for the information they provided.”