Man in custody over suspected Whitehead taser incident

A man was arrested on suspicion of carrying a taser device in Whitehead on Saturday night.

Police were alerted by several calls from concerned members of the public.

A spokesperson for PSNI Larne said: “Officers from the Local Policing Team were sent to the area and made a number of local enquiries which led to the identification of a suspect and the recovery of a taser.

“One male has been arrested and is currently in custody.

“We would like to thank everyone who made contact with us for the information they provided.”