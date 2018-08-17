Man facing bull hook allegation

A man has been charged with damaging a door and possessing an offensive weapon - a bull hook - in a public place in Larne’s Seacourt estate.

Michael Beggs (21), of Britannia Crescent, Larne, is alleged to have committed the offences on May 28. The case was mentioned at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday. The defendant was released on his own bail of £200 to an address in Ballycastle. Conditions include barring him from Larne unless the PSNI are notified in advance. The case was adjourned to Ballymena Magistrates Court in September.