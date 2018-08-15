Man due in court over stabbing incident

Detectives have charged a 31-year-old male with a number of offences in relation to an incident in Co Antrim over the weekend.

He is expected to appear before Limavady Magistrates Court later this morning (Wednesday).

The charges include three counts of attempted murder, affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.



They are in connection with an incident on Main Street in Ballycarry during the early hours of Saturday, August 11, when three men, two aged in their 30s and one aged in his 60s, sustained stab wounds to their body as a result of an incident outside a public house.