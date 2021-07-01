Man dies in incident involving oil tanker

It is understood that the man was trapped under the tanker at Ballyrobert Road and died at the scene.

Police have confirmed the fatality and have asked anyone who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

Inspector Julian Buchanan said: “The incident was reported to police at approximately 1.50pm, involving an green and white oil tanker.

Police have appealed for dash-cam footage.

“Tragically, it is believed that the man was trapped under the vehicle and died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

“The Ballyrobert Road remains closed at this time.