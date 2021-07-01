Man dies in incident involving oil tanker

A man has died following an incident involving an oil tanker on the outskirts of Ballyclare this afternoon (Thursday).

By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 9:17 pm

It is understood that the man was trapped under the tanker at Ballyrobert Road and died at the scene.

Police have confirmed the fatality and have asked anyone who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

Inspector Julian Buchanan said: “The incident was reported to police at approximately 1.50pm, involving an green and white oil tanker.

Police have appealed for dash-cam footage.

“Tragically, it is believed that the man was trapped under the vehicle and died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

“The Ballyrobert Road remains closed at this time.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed a green and white oil tanker in the vicinity of Ballyclare or who has dash-cam footage available, to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 974 01/07/21,” added the officer.

BallyclarePolice