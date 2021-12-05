Man dies after Larne road collision
A man has died following a collision between a pedestrian and a car in the Craigyhill area of Larne today (Sunday).
The incident, which resulted in the death of the man in his 20s, happened at Green Drive this morning. The road was closed after the collision and motorists and pedestrians asked to avoid the area.
Police confirmed this afternoon that an investigation is underway and have asked for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 704 of 05/12/21.