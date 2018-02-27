Major route set to be closed for eight weeks

Motorists using one of the district’s busiests routes could be in for two months of disruption due to road works getting underway.

It is understood that the main A36 between Larne and Ballymena will be closed from Monday, March 12 for a period of eight weeks.

Signs have been placed at main junction points along the route advising of the proposed closures.

The electronic signs at the A8 roundabout, Glenwherrry, Misty Burn, and at the Larne Road roundabout in Ballymena, advise that diversions will be in place along the 19-mile stretch of road.

The scale - and disruption - of the road closure is unknown at this stage.

At the time of publication, the Department for Infrastructure had not responded to a request to provide details of the works planned and what diversions will be in place.