Long-serving councillor James Brown passes away

A Carrickfergus councillor who was involved in local politics for nearly four decades has died, his family has announced.

James ‘Jim’ Brown MBE, an independent member of Mid and East Antrim Council, passed away following an illness. It is understood he was in his late 60’s at the time of his death.

Mr Brown had previously served as a UUP member on the legacy Carrickfergus Borough Council before leaving the party in the mid 1990’s.

Announcing his death on Facebook yesterday, Mr Brown’s family said he was “safe in the arms of Jesus”.

TUV Councillor Ruth Wilson, who served on Mid and East Antrim Council with Mr Brown, said she was “very shocked and sad” to learn of his death.

She added: “We had some great chats and I will miss him and his great words in council. At home with the Lord whom he loved. Love and prayers with Esther and Louise and the family circle.”