Local landmarks set to feature in BBC show

Cast and crew members from a new BBC drama, which is set in Northern Ireland, were in Larne recently to film scenes.

The Times understands filming for the new show, Come Home, took place in the town this month, including at the courthouse on December 14.

From BAFTA and International Emmy award-winning screenwriter Danny Brocklehust, Come Home is billed as a powerful, absorbing and deeply emotional family drama, told with levity, laughter and an emotional truthfulness.

Produced by RED Production Company for BBC One, this compelling drama explores the messy realities of parenthood, marriage and what happens when a mother switches the reset button on her life.

Set and filmed in Northern Ireland, the drama will focus on a family reeling; from mother Marie, played by Paula Malcomson (Ray Donovan, Broken) who has made the hardest decision of her life, to leave her bereft husband Greg, played by Christopher Eccleston (The A Word, Fortitude) and their three children.

Christopher said: “I’m very proud to be working with Danny Brocklehurst, RED Production Company, the BBC and Paula Malcomson on this challenging and provocative drama.”

Paula added: “After working in the US for 25 years I’m thrilled to back home working for the second time in a year with the BBC and Northern Ireland Screen telling working class stories for a thinking, feeling audience.”

Danny Brocklehurst, commented: “Chris and Paula are two of the UK’s finest actors and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have them in Come Home. The drama takes Greg and Marie on a hugely emotional journey as it explores the fallout from a mother leaving her children and it requires actors of their calibre to pull it off. I’ve been a fan of Chris ever since I first saw him in Cracker and have wanted to work with him my entire career. Paula is a stunning character actress who brings credibility and depth to every role she plays. Their combination promises to be amazing.”