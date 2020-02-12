Local Home Guard-related material appeal by Carrickfergus historians

Carrickfergus and District Historical Society is appealing for the public’s support at it prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of the formation of the Ulster Home Guard.

The local history group is teaming up with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council on a new publication ahead of the special milestone this summer.

Written by Greenisland man, Sean MacIntyre, ‘Forgotten Service’ will highlight the contribution of the home defence organisation formed during the Second World War.

Helen Rankin, chair of Carrickfergus and District Historical Society, said: “Currently Carrickfergus & District Historical Society are looking for any information or photographs connected to the local Home Guard.

“It will be the 80th anniversary of the formation of the Ulster Home Guard on 1st July 2020. We would appreciate any related material from members of the public.”

For example, Helen added, members of the local Home Guard attended a reunion dinner held in Knockagh Lodge, Greenisland, on July 5, 1990 and the historical society would be keen to have images from that event.

Anyone who can help with the appeal is asked to contact Shirin Murphy at Carrickfergus Museum, Antrim Street, Carrickfergus.

Carrickfergus Historical Society hosts a programme of talks which are also open to members of the public.