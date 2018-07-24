Local groups urged to take part Good Relations Week

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Team have issued a final call for entries from groups and organisations to host an event as part of Good Relations Week 2018.

The theme for this year is “Then, Now…Next?” and will look at how the past can shape the future here.

Good Relations Week takes place from Monday, September 17 to Sunday, September 23, but the deadline for applications to host an event is Friday, July 27.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar said: “This is a great platform to showcase the positive community relations and cultural awareness work happening in Mid and East Antrim. Co-ordinated by the Community Relations Council, GR Week offers an opportunity to host an event, large or small. They can include things like workshops, training events, launches, music events and more, so I would encourage anyone working to promote good relations to apply.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is committed to creating a better future for all of our citizens and events like these can really help us shout about all the fantastic work happening right here on our doorstep.

“Last year proved to be a wonderful celebration in Mid and East Antrim, with a full week of projects and events organised by local groups, statutory and voluntary agencies. We want to help make Mid and East Antrim’s campaign even bigger in 2018, and through our Good Relations Grants Scheme there is potential funding available for certain groups who wish to take part.”

For more information or to download the application form, you can go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/GRWeek2018