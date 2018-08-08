Local green spaces to feature in WW1 centenary commemoration

Two areas in the borough are to be featured as part of a national World War I commemoration programme.

Bentra Golf Course and Whitehead Diamond Jubilee Wood are designated Fields in Trust Centenary Fields and protected as public green spaces.

On August 11, they will be featured in an online Centenary Fields Legacy Programme, to remember those who served and lost their lives during World War I.

Fields in Trust will reveal the story of one Centenary Field each day in an online interactive map.

During WWI, Royal Naval Air Service airships based at Bentra, patrolled the waters between Ireland and Scotland to combat the German U-Boats. They were tasked with protecting the cross channel ferry, Princess Maud, and guard incoming convoys in the North Channel.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar, said: “We are delighted to participate in the Fields in Trust Centenary Fields programme to publicly demonstrate our gratitude to the World War I generation in this unique way.

“Protecting Bentra Golf Course and Diamond Jubilee Wood means our local community will always have somewhere for play, sport, or a quiet moment of reflection. We’re pleased to mark the protection of parks and green spaces across the UK in the final year of WWI centenary commemorations.

“We are planning a special celebration event in Autumn to recognise the historic significance of the Bentra site and will release details soon. Council is also working with Fields in Trust to dedicate a number of other sites in the borough, including People's Park in Ballymena.”

Fields in Trust Chief Executive Helen Griffiths added: “I congratulate Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for being selected as part of our last 100 days showcase project. Bentra Golf Course and Diamond Jubilee Wood are now included forever in our national programme to commemorate the centenary of World War I.

“These dedicated spaces not only remember the sacrifices of those who gave their lives during the conflict, but also ensure that future generations have valuable green space to enjoy as a living legacy.”

The Centenary Fields legacy programme will run until the anniversary of Armistice Day on November 11.

Follow the Centenary Fields legacy campaign online or on social media #CFLegacy