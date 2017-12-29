Local football club raises vital funds for charity

Nortel FC, have raised £1,400 for Action on Hearing Loss on behalf of club friend Scott Irvine, who was left permanently deaf in one ear after sustaining injuries in 2015.

The club held a charity football match on October 22 at Nortel Factory Ground in partnership with Santander, who matched the amount raised.

Staff from Santander played on the day and helped organise the event.

Ronnie Burns, organiser of the match and a previous employee of Santander, said: “I have been running charity events for several years and we always try and link in with friends or family. Action on Hearing Loss is a great charity. I played with Scott in the Irish League and I have seen the extent of support provided by Action on Hearing Loss and how far Scott has come.”

Paul Ratcliffe, Operational Readiness Consultant at Santander added: “I was invited to join up with Ronnie to raise money for Action on Hearing Loss in aid of Scott.

“Ronnie, a good friend, is always raising money for local charities and after reading Scott’s story I felt it was a great local cause so how could I refuse. I raised money in Santander Mays Meadows with a couple of fundraising events to support the full amount raised. A great event and a great cause.”

Nuala Muldoon, Fundraising Executive at Action on Hearing Loss, said: “I’m delighted Nortel FC members chose to fundraise for Action on Hearing Loss and help raise awareness of our work.

“We provide vital services to those who are deaf or have a hearing loss right across Northern Ireland. Some of the services we provide in Newtownabbey include hearing aid support sessions, befriending, employment support and tinnitus support. We’ve visited schools in the area delivering deaf awareness sessions.”

For more information on hearing loss, deafness or tinnitus, or to make a donation contact information.nireland@hearingloss.org.uk