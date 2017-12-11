Local festival to be showcased on radio programme

A local festival is set to feature on the airwaves in the run up to Christmas after a special broadcast was recorded at this year’s event.

The popular Ulster Scots Kist o’ Wurds programme will be broadcasting a Christmas special from Ballycarry.

The BBC Radio Ulster programme has featured the Broadisland Gathering in the past and decided to help mark the 25th anniversary of the festival by returning to record a Christmas special from the village.

The programme was recorded in front of an invited audience at the village community centre and features artists Alistair Scott Ceilidh Band and flautist Ami Ogilby as well as local poet Davy Moore.

Locals interviewed include Valerie Beattie, Dr David Hume and Arlene Thompson, while the story of the Nativity from the Book of Luke in Ulster Scots will be read by Rev Dr John Nelson.

The programme is presented by Helen Mark and will be broadcast on December 17 at 6:03pm, repeated again on December 20 on BBC Radio Ulster at 7:30pm.