Litter hero Nicholas receives prize at Live Here Love Here awards ceremony

A Larne man has received recognition at the Live Here Love Here Community Awards for his commitment to making Northern Ireland a cleaner, greener, safer place to live.

Nicholas Davis won the Mid East Antrim Litter Heroes Award at the ceremony which was held this week in the Belfast Harbour Commissioner’s Office.

The awards, which are sponsored by ISL Waste Management Ltd, and organised by charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, celebrate inspirational volunteers from across Northern Ireland who have and continue to instil pride in our local communities through practical environmental action.

Dr Ian Humphreys, CEO of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said: “We are all remembered for our actions and everyone involved in Live Here Love Here, whether volunteer or funding partner, is changing people’s lives for the better and leaving a lasting legacy.”

The bespoke award pieces, handmade out of recycled materials, were created by David Keys Sustainable Woodcraft.