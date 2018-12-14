‘Line of Duty’ filmed in Larne’s Seacourt estate

A Larne housing estate was the setting for scenes from BBC series “Line of Duty” which were filmed yesterday.

Six takes of the popular long-running BBC Two show were filmed in the Seacourt estate on Thursday.

A cast member, believed to be leading actress Keeley Hawes, was filmed in a scene getting out of a Fiesta car and walking into a house in the estate.

The crew is understood to have been filming at the location for approximately one hour.

Larne has featured in a number of BBC dramas recently.

Hawes was a prominent cast member of “Mrs Wilson”, a three-part drama which concluded this week. It featured scenes from Carnfunnock Country Park, Sallagh Braes and Larne Promenade.

Larne Courthouse featured in “Come Home”, a BBC drama starring Christopher Eccleston.