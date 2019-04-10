Lighthouse theme for Larne RNLI fundraiser

Just over 50 guests attended an Larne RNLI fundraising branch event at East Antrim Boat Club.

They enjoyed a breakfast supplied by Marty’s Catering, followed by a very informative presentation from Captain Robert McCabe from the Commissioners of Irish Lights.

Philip and Alison Ford-Hutchinson.

Robert presented the history of the technology used in lighthouses and an overview of the history of the lighthouses from Rathlin to Blackhead.

He also highlighted the advances in technology which are transforming lighthouse design. An example of a modern lighthouse LED light was passed around for the guests to examine.

The organisers said it was “a very enjoyable and informative event presented in a relaxed style with the added benefit of fundraising for the Larne RNLI branch”.

Marty McToal and colleague preparing breakfast.

Enjoying the breakfast event at East Antrim Boat Club.

A group of Rotary guests supporting the fundraiser.