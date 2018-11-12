Library closed due to oil spill

Carnlough Library is set to remain closed for the rest of the week following an oil spill in the area.

Detailing the issue, a spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Due to an oil spill at the back of the library, Carnlough Town Hall and Heritage Hub building is closed until next week.

“The site is being monitored and we will keep you updated as soon as we can. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Apologising for any inconvenience caused, a spokesperson for Libraries NI added: “Carnlough Library will remain closed all of this week in order to facilitate essential maintenance work.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”