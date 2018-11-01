Liam Neeson backs children’s hospice ‘jingle’

Hollywood actor Liam Neeson has weighed in behind the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice “Jingle All the Way” Christmas campaign

The fundraising campaign, which aims to raise £250,000 is now in its second year.

Liam Neeson

It is reaching out to businesses, organisations, schools, clubs, churches and individuals.

Larne will have a “Big Jingle” parade at Main Street and entertainment at Broadway in the town centre on December 7.

The campaign is also being supported by Forever Living in Larne and Mallusk Harriers in Newtownabbey.

A presentation evening was held at Carrick Town Hall urging local people to get involved.

Ballymena-born Neeson, who is famous for his roles in films such as “Taken”, “Schindler’s List” and “Batman Begins”, said: “Last year, all you amazing people of Northern Ireland ‘Joined the Jingle’ for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice. We need you again this year to make the Children’s Hospice Jingle bigger and better. Your support, no matter how little or large, will make a real difference.

“Right now, there are local kids and their families living in your area who need your support. If everyone reaches out in their own local communities, we can make this a ‘Jingle All the Way’ to remember. What are you waiting for? Organise an office Jingle Jumper Day; Jingle and Mingle; Jingle Jam or do the Reindeer 5k run or Rudolph ramble at Stormont.”

All profits raised from this year’s campaign will enable NI Children’s Hospice to continue to provide infants, children and young people living with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses specialist palliative care.