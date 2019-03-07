Lenten organ recitals at Larne church

St Cedma’s Church, Larne, is hosting a series of organ recitals during Lent.

The lunchtimes recitals be presented by curate Rev Dr Ian Mills on St Cedma’s Conacher organ, which was presented to the church in 1881, each Friday during March.

Before training for ordination, Ian was the Organist and Master of the Choristers at St Columb’s Cathedral, Londonderry and is an Associate of the Royal College of Organists.

In January he was elected President of the Ulster Society of Organists and Choirmasters.

Recitals of well-know organ music will be held on the following dates: March, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Each will begin at 1.05pm and will last 25 minutes.

Admission is free, and the audience is invited for a bread and cheese lunch in the hall following each performance.

There will be a retiring collection in aid of the St Cedma’s Church Hall. All will receive a warm welcome.