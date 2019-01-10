LEDCOM chief’s Stranmillis College tenure extended

The chief executive of LEDCOM in Larne has had his tenure at Stranmillis University College, Belfast, further extended for six months.

Ken Nelson MBE has more than 20 years’ experience working as a business advisor, mentor and trainer with entrepreneurs, start-up companies, small businesses and social enterprises.

He has over 17 years’ experience working as an economic development advisor to a local authority.

Ken was one of the founding directors and former chairman of Enterprise Northern Ireland.

In 2016 he was appointed as chairman of InterTradeIreland. In the 2018 Queen’s New Year’s Honours, he was awarded an MBE for services to economic development and the community and voluntary sector.

The extension, from January 1 to June 30, was announced by the Department for the Economy and was made in accordance with the Code of Practice issued by the Commissioner for Public Appointments for Northern Ireland.