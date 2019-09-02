‘Leave only pawprints’ campaign moves up a gear in Mid and East Antrim

Hundreds of residents have signed up for an anti dog fouling initiative that has just been given fresh impetus in Mid and East Antrim.

Four new Green Dog Walker (GDW) vans are taking to the roads across the borough this week.

Entirely wrapped with the GDW mascot and messaging, the Renault Kangoo vehicles are located in Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus ensuring the message to ‘leave only pawprints’ is delivered.

The GDW scheme has been running in Mid and East Antrim since 2018 and to date over 700 residents have signed up. By taking the pledge they vow to clean up after their pet and encourage others to do the same. When they sign up they also receive poo bags and distinctive green leads.

A council spokesperson, said: “These new vans are instantly eye-catching and we are delighted to get them on the road in Mid and East Antrim.

“It is a priority for council to protect against health risks associated with dog foul but equally in having a clean, safe and attractive borough. Dog fouling has reduced since the scheme launched so it is working. We would encourage people to sign up to the scheme and take the pledge and do your bit to keep our borough beautiful.”