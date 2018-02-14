Launch of new ‘Green Dog Walkers’ scheme

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is taking the lead on tackling problem dog fouling by officially launching the Green Dog Walkers Initiative.

The move is a non-confrontational and friendly way to encourage dog walkers to clean up after their pets.

Volunteers are encouraged to pledge to always pick up after their four-legged friends, carry extra dog waste bags, be happy to provide other dog walkers with waste bags, and highlight any problem areas to Council.

Those who sign up to the scheme will be issued with council-branded materials, including poop scoop bags and special leads and collars for their pets.

Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Cheryl Johnston, said: “The Green Dog Walkers Initiative is about educating the small minority of dog owners who don’t pick up after their pets.

“We have been delighted by the response to the scheme to date, with citizens being overwhelmingly supportive of the plans.

Cllr. Johnston added: “We know and appreciate that the vast majority of dog walkers in the area are responsible, but dog fouling remains an issue locally.

“I encourage members of the public to contact Council with any information regarding concerns they have about dog fouling. Every report or complaint Council receives is investigated.”

For details on becoming a Green Dog Walker, or queries about dog fouling, please contact the Enforcement Officer Team at Mid and East Antrim Environmental Health Office on 028 25 633120 or email greendogwalkers@midandeastantrim.gov.uk