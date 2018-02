A woman was convicted at Ballymena Magistrates Court today for claiming benefits to which she was not entitled.

Sylvia Wallace (47), of Upper Waterloo Road, Larne, claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance and Housing Benefit totalling £9,340 while failing to declare employment.

She was given a four-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

She is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.