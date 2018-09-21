Larne War Memorial will have more names added

An upgrade of Larne War Memorial will include additional names of soldiers from the area who lost their lives in the First World War.

Plans also include the installation of two stone-clad pillars, the creation of new walls, new paving and seating.

The memorial is situated within Inver Gardens at Church Road in the town.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor Cllr. Lindsay Millar said: “The proposals ensure a fitting tribute and space to remember all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice during The Great War and subsequent conflicts.

“This is a very welcome development and I am delighted the committee has given the go-ahead for the investment in the cherished Larne War Memorial.”

Alderman Gregg McKeen commented: “Earlier this year, Mid and East Antrim citizens were encouraged to take part in a consultation aimed at ensuring all local people who lost their lives during the First World War are remembered on Larne War Memorial.”

“The response to our Missing Names Project was excellent, and I thank all those who have participated with details of the Fallen.

“They must never be forgotten for the price they paid in order that we may live in freedom.

“It is vitally important their bravery and selflessness is remembered by this and every future generation.”

The plan is part of a wide range of initiatives planned by council as Mid and East Antrim joins with its counterparts throughout the UK to mark the centenary of the end of The Great War.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will be participating in the WW1 Beacons of Light at 7.00pm on Sunday November 11, when over 1,000 Beacons of Light will be lit across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, symbolising an end to the darkness of war and a return to the light of peace.

A number of ‘Ghost Tommies’ are also set to be erected at locations across Mid and East Antrim.

The poignant sculptures will be placed in Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus in memory of all those who lost their lives in the conflict.