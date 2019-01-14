Larne War Memorial to include more than 100 new names

More than 100 names of soldiers from the Larne area who lost their lives in World War I are to be added to the town’s War Memorial.

The upgrade is expected to commence in April and take approximately three months to complete.

As well as the additional names being engraved, there will also be an installation of two stone-clad pillars, the creation of new walls, new paving and seating.

Alderman Gregg McKeen said it will ensure a “fitting tribute” to those who lost their lives in the Great War.

He added: “With the upgrades to the Larne War Memorial which have been approved, it will make this area a very peaceful space to remember all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice during The Great War and subsequent conflict.

“The War Memorial means so much to local people, especially those who have relatives named on it.

“A lot of hard work has been put into the project and this will make the memorial a poignant place for people to visit.

“I have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and support from local people.

“Earlier this year, Mid and East Antrim citizens were encouraged to take part in a consultation aimed at ensuring all local people who lost their lives during the First World War are remembered on Larne War Memorial.

“The response to our Missing Names Project was excellent, and I thank all those who have participated with details of the fallen.

“They must never be forgotten for the price they paid in order that we may live in freedom. It is vitally important their bravery and selflessness is remembered by this and every future generation.”