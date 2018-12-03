Larne urged to support ‘Big Jingle Day’ in aid of children’s hospice

Larne community is being urged to support “Big Jingle Day” on Friday December 7 in aid of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The children’s hospice needs to raise over £3.8m every year.

Organisers say that they have been “overwhelmed by messages of support and excitement” ahead of the event.

City Sight Seeing Tours, Belfast, will be sending their open-topped Santa Bus double decker to take part in the parade.

The bus will arrive at Broadway in the town centre at 3.00pm in advance to offer children with parents and grandparents to join Santa for a tour of the town free of charge.

From 10.00am, school choirs will take to the stage at Broadway in the second annual festive town fundraiser and awareness day supporting Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice Jingle All The Way Campaign.

Radio Larne, The Music Yard, puppet and magic shows will entertain ahead of the parade which will leave Larne Methodist Church at 6.00 pm led by the Santa bus.

Everyone is welcome to join the parade and walk through the town in support of the bravest of children with the most complex of challenges.

Jennifer Beattie, chairperson of Larne Hospice Support Group, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the support and enthusiasm shown by the wonderful people of Larne and surrounding areas.

“This is our second year as a Jingle flagship town and we are so very proud of that. I would like to sincerely thank everyone for their enthusiasm and support for this event.

“A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to get us to this day and so many people are also hosting little Jingle fundraisers in their homes, clubs, churches and businesses. There is a real buzz about the town. All we need now is good weather.”

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice community fundraiser Catherine O’Hara commented: “This is a very exciting and fitting event for this time of the year.

“It is open to all, the young and young at heart to join in the festive fun and do something magical for children and families using children’s hospice services in this area.

“The gift of respite and end of life care to those in need is very special indeed and we deeply appreciate the generosity of every single person involved in the Larne Jingle.

“With over £3.8 million to raise every year, all donations, large and small are much needed and very much appreciated. For further details on how you can “Join the Jingle”, email: catherine.ohara@nihospice.org or ring 07515 06 3303.”