Larne tribute to victims of Princess Victoria disaster

The 66th anniversary of the MV Princess Victoria ferry disaster will be marked in Larne on Thursday (January 31).

More than 130 people perished when the vessel sank between Stranraer and Larne in January 1953.

A service to remember the victims of the tragedy will take place at 11am at the Princess Victoria Memorial, Chaine Memorial Road.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “The sinking of the Princess Victoria devastated families and communities here, in Stranraer and further afield. More than six decades may have passed, but the pain and sense of loss is still felt by many.

“Despite the valiant efforts of her crew, lifeboat men and other seafarers, the Princess Victoria foundered off the coast of Northern Ireland, within sight of the Copeland Islands near the entrance to Belfast Lough.

“Some 177 people were on board including 49 members of crew with the disaster claiming the lives of 134 people. This had a huge impact on Larne with 27 of the victims being from the town. All women and children on board were lost in this tragedy.”

The author of Death In The North Channel: The Loss Of The Princess Victoria, Stephen Cameron, described the 1953 disaster as a “generation’s Titanic”.