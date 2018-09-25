Larne to lose tourist information centre

Larne town centre is to lose its tourist information centre, it has been confirmed.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council says that tourism services are being “transformed to help grow the economy and boost tourism to the area”.

The facility will be transferred to the The Gobbins in Islandmagee and Carrick Castle.

The council says that the switch will “make the services better for international visitors, meaning they spend more time and money in the area”.

The decision has been taken following a review by global experts.

Meanwhile, the council has insisted that there will still be a “tourism service” in the town.

The local authority explained that the aim is for “staff to capture international visitors beginning their tourism journey at our leading sites such as The Gobbins and Carrickfergus Castle, and to promote all our other fantastic towns, villages and attractions to explore”.

There are also plans to enhance online tourism information to capture the imagination of visitors from around the world, planning their holiday journey.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar said: “Mid and East Antrim boasts huge tourism potential. With existing global attractions like Carrickfergus Castle, The Gobbins and exciting new projects underway, like the rejuvenation of Blackhead Path, our area has so much to offer to visitors and locals alike.

“Our tourism strategy is ambitious, but why shouldn’t it be with so much breath-taking scenery, world class events and rich heritage sites? Growing our economy and developing our tourism potential are key priorities for council. By encouraging and inspiring our key tourism and hospitality businesses to work together and with us we can truly showcase our fantastic tourism product here in Mid and East Antrim to a global audience.

“Using our services in the most efficient way will not only help increase visitors, but save money as the right information is being showcased to the right audience by our very talented and passionate staff.

“The MEAdventures campaign was a taster of what fantastic places there are to see, explore and visit here in Mid and East Antrim, but is also about sharing that pride we should have about where we live. Work is already underway to create an exciting and innovative visitor experience and tourism message for the borough and plans for that will be revealed in the coming months.”

Plans are still to be approved by council, but it’s expected that the final details will be revealed over the next few months.