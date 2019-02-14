Larne to host Women’s World Day of Prayer event

First Larne Presbyterian Church will be hosting a Women’s World Day of Prayer event on Friday March 1, at 7.30 pm.

World Day of Prayer is an international, inter-church organisation which enables participants to hear the thoughts of women worldwide.

This year’s service has been prepared by women of Slovenia, one of the smallest countries in Europe, who are seeking reflection on the barriers they have faced since the end of World War II when their country was part of Yugoslavia.

They will be sharing the challenges they have met and the hopes they have for the future.

The Day of Prayer is celebrated in more than 120 countries, starting in Samoa.

The service at First Larne Presbyterian is open to men, women and children.