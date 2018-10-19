Larne to host futuristic pop-up arts display

The Harbour Highway underpass in Larne will be briefly transformed into a vibrant and dynamic park on Friday, October 19.

The St.Art (street art) programme will launch the first of a series of pop-up parks and event spaces across the borough.

The EU Peace IV funded St.Art programme is delivered by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and aims to run up to 20 more events in the coming year.

Local communities can shape the events they would like to see and could include open air cinemas, lumiere, street art or theatre, dance and musical performances.

The event will run from 2pm and crowds will be entertained by musical performances by children from Larne and Inver Primary, the Music Yard and Larne Day Centre’s Reach for the Stars choir, alongside members of the St.Art performance collective.

There is a chance for you to have fun in the council’s photo booth to capture your St.Art experience for the future, as well as video games.

In line with the theme – A Bridge to the Future – future themed movies will show in the evening. Back to the Future will show from 6.30pm and Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner will start at 8.45pm.

St.Art is an inter-generational, cross-community project that will engage up to 200 performers/artists from the borough to breathe life back into 20 unloved urban spaces through arts, music, dance and drama.

Community organisations are invited to register for a St.ART local area planning session to help organise events for 2019-20.

The project is supported by the EU’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Match-funding has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

For more details, go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/peaceiv