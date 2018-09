Passengers travelling to Scotland this afternoon are being advised that the next sailing from Larne to Cairnryan has been cancelled due to stormy weather conditions.

P@O Ferries will not be operating the 1.30 pm service.

The 10.30 am sailing from Larne to Cairnryan was also cancelled.

Passengers are advised to contact the ferry company’s contact centre on (0044) 01304 44 88 88 to reschedule.