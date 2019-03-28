Larne Tech OB play in Air Ambulance fundraiser

Players from Larne Tech Old Boys recently took part in a cross-community tournament in aid of the Air Ambulance NI.

The event at Saint Colman’s High and Sixth Form College, Ballynahinch, saw 30 players aged between 40 and 75 take to the pitches.

Four teams played three matches each, with each match lasting 15 minutes.

The teams came from Larne Tech Old Boys with their Manager Billy McLlugage.

Glynn Robinson, the First Team Manager of Ballynahinch United, brought his team of ‘Golden Oldies.’

Gerry Goodall (a former player for Ards) headed up his team with Terry Nicholson as goalkeeper.

The fourth team was put forward by the local team Ballynahinch Olympic, through Marty Sloane, the Club Chairman.

The event on March 22 was organised by Frank McLean on behalf of the Rowallane and Slieve Croob Community Twinning Group.

Frank is currently the Vice Chairman of the Newcastle and District League.

Frank and his veteran footballers have raised £350 to date for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland Charity and they hope this will be first of many football tournaments.