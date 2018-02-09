Larne teacher receives Educator of the Year Award

A teacher from Larne was awarded the joint Educator of the Year at the Eastside Awards held in Belfast’s Stormont Hotel.

Tracy Rossborough, a former pupil of Larne Grammar School, was presented with the award by BBC Northern Ireland’s Tara Mills.

Tracy was nominated for the honour by one of her pupils at Ashfield Girls’ High School in East Belfast, where she has been a teacher for 25 years, because of her commitment to education and her incessant pursuit of opportunities outside the classroom for her students.

She shared the award with the school’s principal, Alison Mungavin, whilst the Young Person of the Year award was picked up by an Ashfield pupil, Rebecca McKersie and another colleague, Cheryl Hoey, was also a finalist in the Volunteer of the Year category.

The Eastside Awards cover a range of categories and are aimed at highlighting and celebrating all that is good about East Belfast, whilst showcasing the contributions being made to the economic, social and community development of the area.