Larne sisters raise hundreds for children's cancer charity

Two sisters from Larne have raised hundreds of pounds for a good cause after having their long locks chopped for charity.

Grace (11) and 9-year old Lucy McNeilly are pupils at Larne and Inver Primary School, where their mum Denise also works as a classroom assistant.

The schoolgirls had 12 inches each cut off their hair, which will be donated to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity makes real hair wigs for children who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other illness.

The siblings also raised £600 in sponsorship for the Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children thanks to the kind-hearted gesture.

Denise explained: "The girls decided to do this because a year previously, their cousin had cut her hair and raised a lot of money for charity. They liked the idea that they could do this too as their hair was quite long already and could therefore donate a long plait and hopefully raise even more money for charity!"

Thanking everyone who donated were Denise, Ross, Grace and Lucy. "We have been overwhelmed by everyone's generosity," the family said.